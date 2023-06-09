Justin Fields working with former NFL superstar QB

The Chicago Bears are expecting big things from Justin Fields in his third season, and they are hoping an NFL legend can help the former Ohio State star take his game to the next level.

The Bears shared some photos on Friday that showed Fields working with former star quarterback Michael Vick.

You can understand why the Bears would want to bring Vick in. Fields has drawn many comparisons to the four-time Pro Bowl QB. Both are electric athletes who create unique challenges for defenses. Vick is also a big fan of Fields and had high praise for him earlier this year.

Fields rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season, which is something Vick only did once in his NFL career. While that is impressive, Vick understands more than most how important it is for Fields to develop into a good passer. Vick became less effective during his career when defenses started focusing on not allowing him to make plays with his legs. There is plenty he can share with Fields to help the 24-year-old prepare for that.

After getting off to a rough start last season, Fields seemed to come into his own down the stretch. Year 3 will tell the Bears a lot about whether he has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback.