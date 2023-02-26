Report reveals Bears’ stance on Justin Fields

Quarterback Justin Fields has shown hints of high-end talent in his brief NFL career so far, but with the Chicago Bears holding the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, there has been some suggestion the Bears might opt for a quarterback anyway.

The Bears, however, are expected to keep Fields, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. While the team could change course before April, the expectation is that they will look to trade the No. 1 pick instead of targeting a prospect like Bryce Young.

“Now, Justin Fields, different scenario because the Bears have the No. 1 pick and most teams I’ve talked to do expect the Bears to keep Justin Fields,” Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter, via Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report. “They say, look, this is a player who kept them in games they had no business staying in last year. But, if they have a high ranking on Bryce Young or one of these quarterbacks, they could certainly look into it. The expectation is that they’d move out of that No. 1 pick, but we’ll see.”

Apparently, some around the league had a different impression of what the Bears might do with their quarterback. On the other hand, if the Bears receive monster offers as has been speculated, that would make the decision much easier to make.

Though the Bears went 3-12 in Fields’ 15 starts last year, few held him responsible for that. In addition to 17 passing touchdowns, he compiled 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as well.