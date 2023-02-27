Report: Bears ‘leaning toward’ 1 decision with top overall pick

The Chicago Bears are on the clock with two months to go until the NFL Draft, but that may not be the case for much longer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Bears are “leaning toward” trading the No. 1 overall pick. They have already received inquiries from multiple teams that are looking to move up the board.

Sources: The Bears already have been approached by multiple teams about trading the draft’s No. 1 overall pick, and Chicago is said to be “leaning toward” moving the pick. So the No. 1 pick now looks like it’s for sale. pic.twitter.com/2w03L6qP0L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2023

The other option for the Bears would be to trade Justin Fields and use the top overall pick on a quarterback. Some executives around the NFL have reportedly been given the impression that Fields will be dealt, but the Bears are expected to receive massive offers for the No. 1 pick.

At least four teams that pick in the top 10 — the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers — badly need a quarterback. You could also add the Atlanta Falcons to the mix, though they drafted Desmond Ridder last year. The Bears are positioned perfectly to start a bidding war.