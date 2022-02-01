Bears legend Dick Butkus zings rival Packers

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus has been throwing haymakers on Twitter in recent weeks, and not even his own family is safe.

Butkus’ nephew, Luke Butkus, has been an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers for the past three seasons. He was promoted to offensive line coach this week, and Dick gave him a public shoutout. The Hall of Famer couldn’t do it without taking a shot at the Packers, however.

shout out to my nephew luke the new o line coach for the packers

so great to see you moving up with an expansion team — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) January 31, 2022

Butkus, 79, has been quite active on Twitter for a while now. His account was recently verified, and the former linebacker celebrated by taking a shot at Aaron Rodgers.

It’s worth noting that Butkus didn’t fare well against the Packers during his remarkable career. His Bears teams were 4-14 against Green Bay, so fans in Wisconsin always have that to fall back on.

Photo: Nov 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears former linebacker Dick Butkus stands on the sidelines during the game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports