Bears have mutual interest with former NFL rushing king

The Chicago Bears are looking to upgrade their offense this offseason, and they could look to a former rushing king as a potential answer.

Former 7-year Bears fullback Jason McKie, who now hosts “The Chicago Bears Podcast” for ESPN 1000 in Chicago, talked on Wednesday’s episode about some of the Bears’ free agent targets. McKie mentioned Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and said the two sides have “mutual interest.”

“I know from his standpoint, Josh would love to be in a Bears uniform,” McKie said of Jacobs.

McKie shares an agent with Jacobs, and the agent told McKie there is mutual interest between the sides — so his sourcing seems very legitimate.

THE CHICAGO BEARS PODCAST @ChicagoBears and Josh Jacobs have a mutual interest 👀 full show: https://t.co/neQ9rnTBPo pic.twitter.com/LRnzNEPDsw — ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) March 6, 2024

Jacobs has spent the first five years of his career with the Raiders, but he will be a free agent as the team did not franchise tag him. The 26-year-old Alabama product has averaged 4.2 yards per carry in his career and made two Pro Bowls. Jacobs was the focal point of the Raiders’ offense under Josh McDaniels in 2022. He led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards, while adding 12 touchdowns.

The Bears have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and are expected to select Caleb Williams. They would likely love to have some nice weapons such as Jacobs to complement a young quarterback.