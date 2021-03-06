Report: Bears are prioritizing Russell Wilson trade

The Seattle Seahawks have yet to make Russell Wilson available for trade, but the Chicago Bears may have already made a decision regarding whether to target him.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, multiple sources say the Bears have “prioritized” making an attempt to trade for Wilson this offseason. The Bears have already been named as one of the four teams Wilson would approve a trade to, but the quarterback still isn’t trying to force his way out of Seattle.

If Wilson does try to push for a move, the Bears might find themselves as the only realistic trade destination based on the quarterback’s current list. The New Orleans Saints’ cap situation would make a trade difficult, assuming Drew Brees retires. The Raiders and Cowboys have quarterbacks in Derek Carr and Dak Prescott, though one or both could change their stance if someone of Wilson’s caliber is readily available.

The Bears were viewed as a surprising option when they appeared on Wilson’s list, but the quarterback has his reasons. The interest certainly appears mutual, but there’s still a long way to go before a trade can be viewed as realistic.