This is why Russell Wilson is reportedly intrigued by Bears

Some were surprised to see the Chicago Bears named as one of the four teams Russell Wilson would accept a trade to, but the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has clearly thought through things.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Wilson likes Bears coach Matt Nagy, as well as the fact that the team has a sturdy offensive line.

Hit on the Bears’ outlook on @SportsCenter: Why Russell Wilson likes Chicago, how Seattle is handling this, fallback options, Mitch Trubisky’s chances of a return and Allen Robinson. pic.twitter.com/aXv3Fzc03Y — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 4, 2021

“A source told me Russell Wilson likes that they have an emerging offensive line, a good solid offensive-minded coach in Matt Nagy, and they have an intriguing market in Chicago,” Fowler said.

The Bears were a playoff team this season, but lacked a top-level quarterback. Wilson would give them that, though the team does face the possibility of wide receiver Allen Robinson departing via free agency. On the other hand, the defense is excellent, and we know how badly Wilson wants to play behind a strong offensive line.

There is some evidence that the Seahawks are becoming a bit more willing to listen on Wilson. If so, expect the Bears to be one of the teams heavily pursuing the quarterback.