Bears trade No. 1 pick to NFC South team

There is now a new team sitting atop the NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears on Friday traded the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. They’re getting back some value in return.

According to Adam Schefter, in return for the No. 1 pick, Chicago is moving back to the No. 9 pick this year. They are also getting the No. 61 overall pick this year, which Carolina held via a trade with San Francisco for Christian McCaffrey.

In addition to the two picks this year, the Bears are receiving a first-round pick in 2024, second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. Prior to that, he had three consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons.

The Bears should be able to draft a talented player at No. 9, plus they will get a pair of second-round picks, and an additional future first-round pick. They’re also getting Moore, who is entering the first year of a three-year, $61.8 million contract extension.

The Bears are confident moving forward with Justin Fields at quarterback and are committed to building around him, which the acquisition of Moore signals. The Panthers need a franchise quarterback and figure to take one No. 1 overall.