Bears reportedly have firm stance on Justin Fields trade

Justin Fields does not seem to be generating much interest on the trade market, but it sounds like the Chicago Bears are committed to moving on from the young quarterback.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles acknowledged last month that the team was hoping to trade Fields prior to free agency, and you can understand why. Now that several QB-needy teams have found solutions in free agency, there are fewer suitors for Fields. That has resulted in a trade market for the former Ohio State star that seems almost nonexistent.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, that has not inspired the Bears to change their draft plans. Yates wrote on Thursday that there has been “no inclination” that Chicago will keep Fields and trade out of the No. 1 spot in the draft.

Many have wondered if the Bears will trade back from No. 1 like they did last year, when they received a massive haul from the Carolina Panthers. There have been reports that the return for the top pick this year could be even more significant than it was a year ago, as teams are very high on Caleb Williams. Of course, the Bears may feel just as strongly about the former USC star’s potential to become a franchise cornerstone.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting detail this week that made it seem like the Bears may not get much at all if and when they trade Fields. That could change closer to the draft, but free agency certainly has not strengthened Chicago’s position.