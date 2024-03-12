Adam Schefter shares interesting detail about Justin Fields trade market

The Chicago Bears are almost certainly open to trading Justin Fields since they have the top overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but it is starting to sound like there is no market.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter spoke about the Fields situation on “First Take” Tuesday morning. The NFL insider listed several teams that were linked to Fields but went with other quarterback options in free agency despite the fact that Fields will only make $2.7 million in 2024. That could mean Fields is being viewed as a backup across the league.

“There are teams out there that would rather pay all these other quarterbacks than Justin Fields. So now he’s sitting there and it doesn’t look like there’s a starting job out there at this particular moment,” Schefter said. “So, the teams that are looking at him would be looking at him as a backup. Would Chicago then get the value that it wants, and what does Chicago do about that?”

.@AdamSchefter doesn't know if there's a starting job for Justin Fields at this moment 😮 "The teams that are looking at him would be looking at him as a backup." pic.twitter.com/OSodEtG6v5 — First Take (@FirstTake) March 12, 2024

The draft could change things, of course. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media mentioned on Tuesday how Josh Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins from the Arizona Cardinals for a second-round pick just before the 2019 NFL Draft.

All indications have been that Fields is not generating much interest. There is still a chance the Bears could trade back in the draft and keep him, but that does not seem likely.

If the Bears do pick Caleb Williams and no team wants Field as a starter, there is a legitimate chance Fields will enter the 2024 season in a backup role.