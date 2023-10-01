Bears send strong message to Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool expressed frustration this week over the way the Chicago Bears have utilized him, and the wide receiver will not be used at all in Week 4.

Claypool will be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The 25-year-old has not been listed on the injury report, which means he is a healthy scratch.

Sources told Rapoport that the decision to bench Claypool came down to several factors, including “how players are asked to operate on a daily basis and how they prepare for games.”

Claypool has just 4 catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. He told reporters on Friday that he is trying to focus on “the things that I can control,” such as providing maximum effort and “finishing blocks.” When asked if he feels he has been put in the best position to maximize his skills, Claypool said “no.”

“Sometimes the things around you either elevate you or you have to adapt to allow you to elevate with them,” Claypool said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “So I’ve just been adapting to the new system and my new role in the system and trying to make the most out of it.”

Those comments may have been the final straw for Claypool. The receiver drew some criticism for his lack of effort in Week 1. Bears coach Matt Eberflus then issued a big warning to Claypool.

The Bears sent a second-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season to acquire Claypool. That deal clearly has not worked out for them.