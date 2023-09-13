Bears coach sends big warning to Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool certainly seems to be on the outs with a second organization.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed to send a pointed warning to Claypool on Wednesday following the wide receiver’s much-maligned Week 1 effort against Green Bay. Eberflus said the Bears were “looking at all our options” when asked about potentially playing Equanimeous St. Brown ahead of Claypool in Week 2, while confirming that Claypool was not dealing with any injuries.

Matt Eberflus, asked about Equanimeous St. Brown possibly being active Week 2 in light of Chase Claypool poor play: "We're looking at all our options right now." Eberflus says Claypool isn't injured. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 13, 2023

In other words, Claypool seems to be in the doghouse. That is very understandable with the attention his ambivalent effort got after Sunday’s game, in which he was targeted just twice with no catches.

Claypool once called himself one of the five best receivers in the NFL. Nobody agreed with it then, much less now, and the 25-year-old has a lot of work to do to re-establish himself as a viable weapon in an NFL offense.