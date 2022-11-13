 Skip to main content
Bears set unwanted NFL record with latest heartbreaking loss

November 13, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Justin Fields with a headband on

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have really found their groove over the last few weeks … the only problem is that their record does not reflect it.

Chicago suffered a tough skin-of-their-teeth loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10 on Sunday. Despite leading 24-10 after three quarters, the Bears were outscored 21-6 in the fourth and lost by the final of 31-30 after a go-ahead touchdown by Detroit’s Jamaal Williams in the final 150 seconds.

Stats Perform shared on Twitter that, with the loss, the Bears became the very first team in NFL history to score 29 or more points in three straight games … only to lose all three of them.

After a rather bland start to the season, Chicago’s offense, especially star quarterback Justin Fields, has come on strong since Week 8. They put up 29 points against Dallas, 32 against Miami (as part of a historic day for Fields), and 30 against Detroit. Unfortunately, the Bears failed to walk away with a single win over that stretch and are now 3-7 on the year.

Chicago fans can’t be too upset though. Fields is looking like a stud (burning Detroit’s defense for 167 yards through the air, 147 more on the ground, and four total touchdowns), the team is competitive, and those losses mean that the Bears are still maintaining strong odds for the 2023 NFL Draft. In head coach Matt Eberflus’ first season, you have to figure that they will take that.

Chicago Bears
