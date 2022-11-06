Video: Mike McDaniel had hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely.

The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).

After one of Fields’ many dynamic runs on the day, he ended up going out of bounds on the Dolphins sideline. Mike McDaniel, Miami’s head coach, used the opportunity to give Fields a piece of his mind, hilariously telling him to “Stop it!” as Fields smiled in response.

After another Fields run Mike McDaniel comes over and tells him to stop. 😂pic.twitter.com/HFIKO7nDJl — Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤𝔻 ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) November 6, 2022

The Dolphins did end up squeeking out the 35-32 victory after the Bears turned it over on downs in the final 90 seconds of the game. But Fields still gashed them for a record-setting day, breaking Michael Vick’s single-game quarterback rushing record (set by Vick in 2002 with 173 yards against the Minnesota Vikings).

As for McDaniel, who is in his rookie season as an NFL head coach, he is already one of the funniest dudes in the league. It seems like he gives us these kinds of gems every single week.