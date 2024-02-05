Interesting theory given to explain all the Ben Johnson leaks

The Washington Commanders’ non-hire of Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has turned oddly acrimonious, and there are some theories regarding why both sides appear to have engaged in a series of leaks aiming to discredit the other.

Both Johnson and the Commanders’ hiring process have been scrutinized since the Lions offensive coordinator withdrew from consideration from the job while top Washington brass were en route to Detroit to interview him. One repeated narrative has suggested that Johnson’s contract demands were excessive, though that has been disputed.

Those claims have been discussed within the NFL, and executives and agents have some theories for where they came from. According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, some believe the claims came from an executive that did not want their team to hire Johnson and thus sought to harm his candidacy. Another theory is that the focus on Johnson’s supposed financial demands would help cover for the fact that the offensive coordinator interviewed poorly, as has been suggested by some.

Other reports have claimed that Johnson did not impress during his interview, while Johnson supposedly came away with a negative impression of ownership. Claims about Johnson’s salary demands started to surface late in the regular season, though they were strongly denied by his agent.

Ultimately, Johnson will return to the Lions, and another strong offensive season will ensure he gets plenty of other head coach looks regardless of his contract demands.