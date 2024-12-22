Ben Johnson had even wilder plan for his fake stumble play

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson won plaudits for his fake stumble play that he deployed against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Originally, the design of the play was even crazier.

The Lions actually staged a Jared Goff fumble to fake out the Bears on a 21-yard touchdown pass during Sunday’s victory. Goff intentionally stumbled as if he had lost the ball in a bid to throw the Bears off, which appeared to work.

Originally, Johnson wanted to go a step further, however. Goff told reporters after the game that Johnson had initially wanted him to actually fumble intentionally. The quarterback ultimately suggested that he fake it instead.

Jared Goff on the stumble-play TD, says they ran it three or four times throughout the week. Said it was a good play for the Bears' scheme specifically. Ben Johnson asked him if he could actually fumble on purpose, and Goff suggested they just fake a fumble instead. — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) December 22, 2024

Goff was probably right here. An intentional fumble could land anywhere and risks being picked up, even though he maintained a clean pocket in this instance.

Johnson is regarded as one of the most innovative offensive coordinators in the NFL, and he loves his trick plays. No wonder he was not all that worried when people suggested he was showing too much of his playbook during blowouts.