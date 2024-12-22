Lions score TD on best trick play of season

The Detroit Lions pulled out one of the more unorthodox trick plays of the season Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions had quarterback Jared Goff fake a stumble upon taking the snap early in the third quarter at Soldier Field in Chicago, Il. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs even feigned diving on a loose ball to help sell the play.

Whether it was the feint or just a break in the Bears’ defense, the play worked to perfection, as Goff connected with tight end Sam LaPorta for a 21-yard touchdown.

The play initially faked out many, including FOX broadcaster Kenny Albert, but it is quite easy to tell that it was planned and intentional. Gibbs goes into his dive for the “fumble” almost simultaneously when Goff “stumbles,” not in reaction to it. Lions players can even be heard yelling “fumble” to further sell it. It is hard to say whether it worked or not, but it certainly looks like the Chicago linebackers freeze for a moment before dropping into coverage, which may have bought LaPorta just enough time to get into the secondary and beyond.

The Lions love their trick plays, but this one is certainly unique among them. One has to wonder if it was inspired by Goff’s actual stumble a few weeks ago. Maybe offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is treating this as something of an audition for next season.