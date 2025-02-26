Bears coach Ben Johnson shares stunning sacrifice he would make to win Super Bowl

Ben Johnson is hoping to help the Chicago Bears win their first Super Bowl in four decades, and the coach says he would be willing to make a life-altering sacrifice if it somehow helped accomplish that goal.

Johnson was a guest on the latest episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast, which was released on Wednesday. He touched on a number of topics during the interview, many of which were, of course, lighthearted in nature.

At one point, Johnson was asked a hypothetical question about whether he would press a button that would guarantee the Bears 10 Super Bowls wins but one random fan in Chicago has to die. Johnson said he would rather sacrifice a body part.

Jan 22, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson answers questions during a introductory press conference at PNC Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

When host Big Cat suggested Johnson cut off his pinkie finger for the 10 championships, the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator decided to go much, much bigger. Johnson said he would give up his nuts.

Johnson said he already has three kids, so his wife wouldn’t mind.

If you want to fire Bears fans up six months before the start of the season, that is certainly one way to do it.

Johnson already endeared himself to fans in Chicago when he called out a rival head coach during his introductory press conference. Saying he would chop off his stones for a Super Bowl should make the connection even stronger.