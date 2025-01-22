Ben Johnson called out a rival coach at his Bears introduction

New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is already talking a big game about the rest of the NFC North in his introductory press conference.

Johnson endeared himself to Bears fans by singling out the Green Bay Packers and coach Matt LaFleur while being introduced Wednesday. Johnson noted how difficult the NFC North was in 2024. Johnson complimented Lions coach Dan Campbell and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell for their accomplishments. He then took direct aim at the Packers, the team regarded as Chicago’s primary rival.

“To be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year,” Johnson said.

Johnson can speak from experience here. The Lions swept the Packers in two of Johnson’s three seasons as Lions offensive coordinator, and he would clearly like to make that a habit with the Bears as well. He will find that plenty of his players are eager to sign on with that sentiment.

Johnson knows the NFC North well, though he has work to do to turn the Bears into the machine the Lions were for the bulk of the last two seasons. Perhaps that experience will give him a leg up.