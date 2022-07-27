Steelers star responds to Ben Roethlisberger over attitude comments

Ben Roethlisberger’s recent comments about player attitudes did not sit well with one of his longtime teammates.

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward was critical of Roethlisberger for saying he increasingly saw a “me-type attitude” from younger players. Heyward disagreed with the former quarterback and said he was “a little bit upset” with Roethlisberger’s characterization.

“It looks as though we are looked at as selfish players, and I don’t think that’s the point,” Heyward said on the “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast, via ESPN. “We have a lot of young players that come from different backgrounds, have experienced different things from what others or I may have experienced. That doesn’t make them selfish or more of a me-type attitude. … There are a lot more team-first guys than me-type attitude. I took offense to that.”

Heyward added that he was not trying to call out Roethlisberger, but felt a duty to protect his teammates.

“Ben has taken some hits not a lot of other teams could do. He saved us, he won games we weren’t supposed to win, and he’s always stepped up,” Heyward added. “But it was the team around him that helped him do it, and I don’t want anyone to ever forget that the whole team won — not just Ben.”

Roethlisberger dropped plenty of quotes in his recent interview that may ultimately have done more harm than good for the current Steelers. This isn’t the sort of topic they’d like to be discussing, whether true or not. He may have been better off leaving the topic alone.