Ben Roethlisberger praises Cowboys despite struggles

The Dallas Cowboys have had an awful season, but they’re still fairly impressive to Ben Roethlisberger.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback came away very impressed by Dallas’ pass rush after a rather arduous 24-19 victory on Sunday.

“That’s a good team. I don’t care what their record says,” Roethlisberger said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “That might be the best pass rush defense that got after us. I give them a lot of credit.”

Dallas does have a robust pass rush. Aldon Smith and DeMarcus Lawrence are talented pass rushers who can put pressure on quarterbacks. The problems have been elsewhere, particularly on offense. Part of that is down to injuries, but the 2-7 Cowboys just haven’t looked capable of scoring enough to do much better.

Maybe the Cowboys player who made these comments had the defense in mind when making them.