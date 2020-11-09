Ezekiel Elliott still optimistic about Cowboys’ chances of winning NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys may have slipped to 2-7 this season, but Ezekiel Elliott has not yet lost faith.

Elliott rushed 18 times for 51 yards while playing through a hamstring injury in the team’s 24-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He was asked after the game about Dallas’ 2-7 record and pointed out how other teams in the NFC East are struggling.

“I think we’ve still got a shot,” Elliott said, via Michael Gehlken.

Yes, the Cowboys still do have a shot. They’re tied with the New York Giants at 2-7. Washington is 2-6. And Philadelphia leads the division with a 3-4-1 record.

Are the Cowboys realistically going anywhere this season? No. We all know that. But at least Garrett Gilbert looked competent on Sunday and was better than Uncle Rico.

Elliott is having his worst season as a pro. He is averaging fewer than four yards per carry and still hasn’t had one 100-yard rushing game all season.