Ben Roethlisberger has message for concerned Steelers fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers were answering questions about the pressures of an undefeated season less than three weeks ago, and suddenly many are wondering whether or not they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Ben Roethlisberger wants all fans of the team to take a big, collective deep breath.

The Steelers have lost consecutive games to Washington and the Buffalo Bills after starting the season 11-0. They also looked mediocre at best against the COVID-ravaged Baltimore Ravens prior to that. Roethlisberger was asked about the rough stretch on Wednesday, and he did his best Aaron Rodgers impersonation.

#Steelers fans, Ben Roethlisberger has a message for you… pic.twitter.com/XzhzM9GpFT — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 16, 2020

“The season’s not over. I want everyone out there to just take a deep breath,” Roethlisberger said. “I know it’s kind of crazy right now, but just take a deep breath. We’ve got time.”

That sounded an awful lot like when Rodgers told Green Bay Packers fans to R-E-L-A-X after the team’s 1-2 start back in 2014. Green Bay ended up going 12-4 and making the playoffs that season.

Steelers fans are right to be concerned over the way the team has played in recent weeks. An 11-2 record is exceptional, but there was some troubling information about Roethlisberger’s health over the weekend. That combined with Pittsburgh’s lack of running game and habitual pass-dropping have to change if the team wants to make a deep postseason run.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa-3.0