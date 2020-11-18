Ben Roethlisberger takes funny shot at Mike Tomlin over MAC comment

Ben Roethlisberger is not going to let his head coach take shots at the MAC without getting a word in himself.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had amusingly said that he didn’t view Sunday’s matchup with Jacksonville as a trap game. He invoked a Big Ten vs. MAC game as an example of what he would consider an actual trap game to be like.

Roethlisberger, of course, famously came out of Miami of Ohio, a MAC school. And unsurprisingly, he wasn’t taking Tomlin’s remarks lying down. On Wednesday, via Will Graves of the Associated Press, the quarterback joked that he had taken exception to Tomlin’s comments.

Roethlisberger added that he’d have a response to Tomlin once he figured out “what conference William & Mary is in.”

The answer, for the record, is the Colonial Athletic Association in FCS. They most recently won a conference championship in 2015.

It’s a good sign for the Steelers to see Roethlisberger in a joking mood like this. In the past, there have been occasional rumors of discontent with Tomlin. Being 9-0 cures a lot of ills, though.