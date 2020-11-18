Mike Tomlin has funny response to question about ‘trap game’

Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers are 9-0 and remain the only undefeated team in the league. They appear to have an easy game on paper against the 1-8 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but Tomlin knows better than to overlook the AFC South squad.

Tomlin was asked Tuesday about the possibility of the Jags being a “trap game” and scoffed at that notion.

“We are not a Big Ten team playing a MAC opponent this week,” Tomlin said. The Steelers coach noted that the Jags are trying to kick their behinds.

His point about not underestimating an opponent is well taken, especially in the NFL, which is full of talented players. But it is human nature to get more pumped up for some opponents rather than others. The Steelers very easily could lack the same motivation they had against a divisional opponent like Cincinnati at home last week.

The Steelers host the Ravens and Washington in consecutive weeks after the Jaguars game before visiting Buffalo in Week 14. They could be 12-0 entering that game, but Tomlin would probably tell you they’re just taking things one game at a time.