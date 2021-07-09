Does Ben Roethlisberger have obvious tell for run vs. pass plays?

Ben Roethlisberger may have to make some changes to the way he takes snaps this season, and he can thank the TikTok community if that becomes necessary.

A TikTok user named Theo Ash shared a video this week in which he illustrates how Roethlisberger might have an obvious tell for when the Steelers are going to run the ball or pass it. The video, which has gone viral, shows several plays where Roethlisberger takes the snap on the shotgun. On all of the run plays, his back heel was almost flat on the ground. When the Steelers passed, Roethlisberger had his back heel slightly elevated.

Ash, who has almost 100,000 followers, said he was watching all the plays he featured for the first time. He accurately predicted the outcome of all of them. You can see the video below:

We went back and looked at some Steelers highlights, and there are some plays where the angle of his heel seems more exaggerated than others. Still, it definitely appears like there is something there.

If Roethlisberger has been accidentally tipping plays before the snap, he should be thrilled that someone discovered it on social media. That’s something he can easily fix, and he’ll want to have it all sorted out before the Steelers deploy that new offense he seems so excited about.