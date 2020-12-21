Ben Roethlisberger reportedly plans to play in 2021

Ben Roethlisberger has been impressive this season after returning from an elbow injury, and the 2020 campaign is not going to be the last for the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

Roethlisberger intends to return to the Steelers next season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. While he has once again battled some injuries, Roethlisberger is still enjoying himself and intends to fulfill his current contract, which runs through 2021.

Schefter left open the possibility that Roethlisberger could have a change of heart during the offseason, but that is not expected to happen.

The 2021 season would be Roethlisberger’s 18th in the NFL. He missed almost all of last year with an elbow injury that required surgery, and many were wondering if he would retire rather than rehabbing. Big Ben quickly put that talk to rest. He has thrown for 3,292 yards, 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season for the 11-2 Steelers.

Roethlisberger openly contemplated retirement in the past, but that likely had more to do with him being frustrated about his play. With the Steelers looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender, it’s not a huge surprise that the 38-year-old wants to keep playing.