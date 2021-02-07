Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers expected to meet next week about contract

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to meet next week to discuss the veteran quarterback’s contract.

Roethlisberger is set to count for $41.25 million against the salary cap next season. Pittsburgh has said they cannot have Roethlisberger back at that amount. The quarterback has also said he wants to rework things to help the team.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the two sides will meet next week to restructure Roethlisberger’s contract. Big Ben has a $15 million roster bonus that the sides could convert into a signing bonus that is spread out over future years. That would give the Steelers cap relief for 2021 but count against the cap in future years.

Roethlisberger turns 39 next month and has long contemplated retirement, but he plans to return in 2021. One reporter even threw out the possibility that the veteran quarterback could play beyond next season.

Roethlisberger passed for 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season despite coming off a significant arm injury.