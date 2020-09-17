Ben Roethlisberger feels like he was in trainwreck, car accident after first game

Ben Roethlisberger is feeling some serious effects from playing in his first NFL game in a year.

Roethlisberger passed for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s 26-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Roethlisberger’s previous game came nearly a year prior during Week 2 last season. Between his season-ending elbow injury last year and the lack of a preseason this year, it was Big Ben’s first time getting hit in a while. He said Wednesday that he was really feeling things.

“I was saying today I feel like I was just in a car accident. Yesterday I felt like I was in a trainwreck. Hopefully tomorrow it’ll feel like I just fell off a bike,” Roethlisberger said via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

“I’m definitely sore. The good news is my arm is the only thing that doesn’t hurt.”

There is probably a lot of this going on around the NFL. No preseason games means this is the first time players are getting hit and tackled. Players’ bodies are going to have to adjust to all the contact, particularly for someone who hasn’t played in a year.

But just being out there, getting a win for the Steelers, and playing well, probably felt great for Big Ben.