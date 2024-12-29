 Skip to main content
Bengals coach gets roasted for head-scratching blunder vs. Broncos

December 28, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the sidelines

Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor paces the sideline in the first quarter during a Week 17 NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Denver Broncos. But that did not spare Bengals head coach Zac Taylor from being criticized over his poor clock management.

The Bengals scored a touchdown to go ahead 24-17 over the Denver Broncos with 1:29 left at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Quarterback Joe Burrow scored his second rushing touchdown of the season on a QB sneak with the Bengals facing 2nd-and-goal at the 1.

While Burrow went viral for his fun touchdown celebration, several Bengals fans on X wished he had never scored at all. Some felt that Taylor should have opted for Burrow to take a knee twice to milk the clock. Then Cincinnati could have kicked a field goal with minimal time left for Denver to come back and score.

Luckily for Taylor, Burrow erased his mistake by coming up big in the overtime period. The Bengals QB found Tee Higgins for a game-ending 3-yard TD to keep Cincinnati’s playoff hopes alive.

Taylor gave all the credit to Burrow after the game.

“I don’t know that anybody can stand on the field and watch Joe Burrow and say he’s not the best player in the world,” Taylor told reporters during his postgame press conference.

It’s hard to disagree with Taylor given Burrow’s performance on Saturday.

Burrow went 39/49 for 412 yards with 3 touchdowns. It’s his eighth straight game with at least 250 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns.

