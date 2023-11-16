 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 16, 2023

Bengals delete video that raised injury concerns about Joe Burrow

November 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow might be nursing an injury heading into Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and it appears the Cincinnati Bengals would rather nobody knew about it.

The Bengals shared a video on social media Wednesday that showed the team arriving in Baltimore ahead of their big divisional showdown. The video was deleted after eagle-eyed observers noticed that Burrow was wearing some sort of brace or sleeve on his throwing hand. Caleb Noe of WCPO 9 captured the clip before it was pulled.

Many people pointed out that it was possible Burrow was simply wearing some sort of ergonomic wrist brace. However, the fact that the Bengals deleted the video only added to the intrigue.

Burrow was not listed on the official injury report heading into Thursday’s game. Teams have been fined in the past for failing to disclose injuries. The NFL will likely look into whatever was going on with Burrow to determine whether the Bengals withheld information.

Article Tags

Cincinnati BengalsJoe Burrow
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus