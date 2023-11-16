Bengals delete video that raised injury concerns about Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow might be nursing an injury heading into Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and it appears the Cincinnati Bengals would rather nobody knew about it.

The Bengals shared a video on social media Wednesday that showed the team arriving in Baltimore ahead of their big divisional showdown. The video was deleted after eagle-eyed observers noticed that Burrow was wearing some sort of brace or sleeve on his throwing hand. Caleb Noe of WCPO 9 captured the clip before it was pulled.

Lots of talk about a deleted #Bengals post, which showed Joe Burrow wearing some type of brace or sleeve on his right wrist. Here’s video of Burrow getting off the team bus in Baltimore. Not a perfectly clear shot, but you can definitely see it on his hand.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/XcqX6oMODA — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) November 16, 2023

Many people pointed out that it was possible Burrow was simply wearing some sort of ergonomic wrist brace. However, the fact that the Bengals deleted the video only added to the intrigue.

Burrow was not listed on the official injury report heading into Thursday’s game. Teams have been fined in the past for failing to disclose injuries. The NFL will likely look into whatever was going on with Burrow to determine whether the Bengals withheld information.