Bengals fans upset over no block in back penalty call on punt return

The Cincinnati Bengals’ season came to an end up on Sunday, and the team’s fans have found a convenient scapegoat: the referees.

Bengals fans had a number of complaints after the game, ranging from the intentional grounding call on Joe Burrow (the right call) to a seeming replay of a third down given to the Chiefs (the play was blown dead before it started). Their biggest complaint though had to do with the lack of a call on a punt return.

Cincinnati’s Drue Chrisman punted on a 4th-and-15 play from the Bengals’ 28 with 41 seconds left. He booted a low line drive down the middle of the field that set up a 29-yard return by Skyy Moore.

Many fans think the officials missed a block in the back foul committed by the Chiefs on the return.

Should there have been a block in the back called on this return?pic.twitter.com/LuRYwr0TtK — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 30, 2023

Had a block in the back been called, there would have been a 10-yard penalty from the spot of the foul. The Chiefs would have began their final possession near their 20 rather than near midfield.

That penalty was not called, but a penalty on Joseph Ossai was called to help set up the Chiefs’ winning field goal.

Cincinnati fans should probably be more focused on Joe Burrow throwing two interceptions and not coming through at “Burrowhead” Stadium. Maybe the Bengals should be upset at their own for using that nickname, and for their mayor for pouring gasoline on the fire.