Cincinnati mayor takes shot at Patrick Mahomes ahead of AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati just gave the Kansas City Chiefs some more motivation ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, but it was a politician rather than a player who did it.

Aftab Pureval, the mayor of Cincinnati, released a video Friday via social media. In the video, Pureval talked some trash about the Chiefs ahead of the upcoming game. He concluded by officially terming Sunday, “They Gotta Play Us Day.”

It was midway through the video where he went off the rails with a shot at Patrick Mahomes.

“Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow, who’s 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test to confirm whether or not he’s his father,” Pureval said in his video.

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

If this guy actually wanted to help his city’s team win the game, he would have been wise to keep his mouth shut. That is some serious trash talk not to be taken lightly. An elected, government official really should know better, but apparently this guy does not.

Willie Gay may have given Cincinnati motivation, but Mayor Pureval gave it all right back.