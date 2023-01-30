Joseph Ossai costs Bengals with unbelievable penalty against Chiefs

The name Joseph Ossai won’t be forgotten by Cincinnati Bengals fans anytime soon, and not for a good reason.

Ossai committed as costly of a penalty as possible in Cincinnati’s AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs had a 3rd-and-4 at the Cincinnati 47 with 17 seconds left in a 20-20 game. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled to his right after being pressured. Not only did he pick up the first down and go out of bounds, but he also drew a penalty for a late hit by Ossai.

Top 10 boneheaded moves in NFL history pic.twitter.com/r0HsXMIDEo — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 30, 2023

Ossai shoved Mahomes after the Chiefs quarterback was already out of bounds.

That penalty occurred with eight seconds left. The 15-yard penalty gave the Chiefs the ball at the Cincinnati 27, putting the Chiefs in field goal range. On the next play, Harrison Butker nailed a 45-yard field goal with three seconds left that put the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Ossai added literal injury to the insult of losing as he hurt his knee on the play.

What a brutal play by Ossai.