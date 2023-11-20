 Skip to main content
Bengals rule out 1 potential Joe Burrow return scenario

November 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals have already ruled quarterback Joe Burrow out for the rest of the season, but coach Zac Taylor on Monday shot down one pipe dream beyond that.

Taylor was asked if there was any chance of Burrow possibly returning if the Bengals are able to put together a deep playoff run. The Bengals coach quickly ruled that out as a possibility.

There is no specific timetable on Burrow’s wrist injury, but the Bengals did say it would likely require season-ending wrist surgery. Even under the most optimistic outcomes, it is tough to imagine Burrow returning to the field for the playoffs in roughly two months. Plus, the Bengals would have to make the playoffs first with Jake Browning at quarterback.

Burrow finishes his season having thrown 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in ten games. The Bengals will be in a real fix without him, as they sit at last place in the AFC North at 5-5.

