Bengals confirm terrible Joe Burrow injury news

November 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals confirmed the worst possible news about Joe Burrow’s health on Friday.

Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his wrist during Thursday’s loss to Baltimore and will likely require season-ending surgery, Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed Friday.

Taylor added that backup Jake Browning will take over as Cincinnati’s starter for the rest of the season. The coach added that Burrow is believed to have suffered the injury on a hit from Jadeveon Clowney one play before the Bengals quarterback actually threw a touchdown pass.

Unfortunately, Burrow’s injury looked significant from the moment it happened. For the Bengals, this is just about the worst news they could have received. The loss of Burrow for the season will significantly hurt their chances of winning a Super Bowl unless Browning turns out to be quite the revelation. The Bengals are 5-5 after Thursday’s loss to Baltimore and will now face a fight just to make the playoffs.

The severity of the injury is likely to raise further questions about whether Burrow was dealing with an issue before Thursday’s game even started.

