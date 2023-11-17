Bengals confirm terrible Joe Burrow injury news

The Cincinnati Bengals confirmed the worst possible news about Joe Burrow’s health on Friday.

Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his wrist during Thursday’s loss to Baltimore and will likely require season-ending surgery, Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed Friday.

Breaking: Bengals QB Joe Burrow will "likely" require season-ending wrist surgery, head coach Zac Taylor announces — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 17, 2023

Taylor added that backup Jake Browning will take over as Cincinnati’s starter for the rest of the season. The coach added that Burrow is believed to have suffered the injury on a hit from Jadeveon Clowney one play before the Bengals quarterback actually threw a touchdown pass.

The team says Joe Burrow's injury happened after getting tackled by Jadeveon Clowney. Burrow managed to throw a TD despite of that before leaving. Jake Browning will likely take over at QB for the rest of the season.pic.twitter.com/pNyS4wmXLmhttps://t.co/3zaupVp5Jj pic.twitter.com/ufCUDXW1xw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 17, 2023

Unfortunately, Burrow’s injury looked significant from the moment it happened. For the Bengals, this is just about the worst news they could have received. The loss of Burrow for the season will significantly hurt their chances of winning a Super Bowl unless Browning turns out to be quite the revelation. The Bengals are 5-5 after Thursday’s loss to Baltimore and will now face a fight just to make the playoffs.

The severity of the injury is likely to raise further questions about whether Burrow was dealing with an issue before Thursday’s game even started.