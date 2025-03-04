Bengals legend calls out team over Tee Higgins decision

A Cincinnati Bengals franchise legend thinks the team is making a big mistake in its handling of Tee Higgins.

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” Tuesday and suggested that the team’s decision to tag Higgins for a second straight year was “disrespectful.” In Johnson’s view, the second tag is a signal that the Bengals do not value Higgins long-term, and that they would have already worked out a multi-year deal if they really wanted him.

“Disrespectful. All they’re saying, the first year, okay, you tag me, you want me to bet on myself and see if I can repeat it and do it again,” Johnson said. “The second time you tag me, it’s like when you like a girl, you’re interested in her, and she puts you in the friend zone. ‘I don’t really value you long-term, so I’m going to put you in the friend zone.’

Nov 3, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) stands on the field during warmups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

“If you wanted to work out a deal, you’d have done it a long time ago. ‘There was nothing wrong with me the previous season. Okay, I proved myself. I was productive again.’ I understand what Tee can make on the open market. … If you don’t value him long-term, why even play this game? Let him go. Let him walk.”

"Disrespectful." 😳



—Former Bengals WR @ochocinco on Tee Higgins receiving the franchise tag 👀 pic.twitter.com/pCzynDUvqA — First Take (@FirstTake) March 4, 2025

Part of the problem for the Bengals is that the Higgins situation does not exist in a vacuum. The team also needs to sign Ja’Marr Chase and wants to keep Trey Hendrickson, with quarterback Joe Burrow openly pressuring the team to do so. Even if the Bengals want to give Higgins precisely what he is asking for, they have a lot of other concerns to balance.

Higgins does not seem entirely thrilled with this outcome, which is understandable. The reality, however, is that the Bengals might not be able to afford signing both of their standout wide receivers long-term. If they have to choose between the two, Chase is the easy choice.

Higgins tallied 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in just 12 games last season while playing on the franchise tag.