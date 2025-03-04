Tee Higgins has 1-word post after being franchise tagged again

Tee Higgins has been franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals for a second consecutive year, and it is safe to assume the star wide receiver is not happy about that.

Higgins has been seeking a long-term extension from the Bengals since last offseason. While the two sides still have until July to work out an agreement, there is a good chance Higgins will have to play under the tag again in 2025.

Around the time news surfaced on Monday that Higgins is being tagged again, the 26-year-old shared a simple one-word post on social media.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Tag,” Higgins wrote.

tag. — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) March 3, 2025

A second consecutive franchise tag for Higgins is worth $26.2 million. While that is certainly good money for one season, he wants the security of a long-term deal.

Both Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal, are seeking extensions from the Bengals. Front office executive Duke Tobin said at the NFL Scouting Combine last week that Cincinnati is working hard to get a long-term contract done with Higgins.

Higgins appeared to call Tobin a liar with a cryptic post on social media, which may have been an indication of where things stood with negotiations.

Higgins played under the franchise tag last season. He finished with 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in just 12 games.

It will be a challenge for the Bengals to sign both Higgins and Chase to long-term deals. The latter led the NFL with 127 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Chase almost certainly is looking to become the highest-paid receiver in football, which will make it even more difficult for Cincinnati to sign both of their top wideouts.