Ex-Bengals RB officially announces his retirement

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill has announced his retirement from football.

Yes, it’s been a long time since you’ve heard the name Jeremy Hill, so you probably already figured he was retired, but that wasn’t the case.

Hill was a second-round pick by the Bengals in 2014 out of LSU. As a rookie in 2014, Hill had 1,124 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns, 27 receptions and 215 receiving yards. The following season, he tied for the NFL lead with 11 rushing touchdowns. Hill rushed for 839 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2016, which was his last productive season.

Hill suffered a season-ending ankle injury midway through 2017. He signed with the New England Patriots in 2018 but suffered a torn ACL. Hill was able to sign with the Raiders in 2020 but was quickly released. Last fall, Hill said he was going to attempt a comeback in the XFL.

In announcing his retirement, Hill cited his 2018 torn ACL as damaging his career.

“Unfortunately due to the injuries I sustained September 9, 2018, I will no longer be pursuing my career in professional football, that’s right I’m retiring from the game that we all love so dearly, it’s been one hell of a journey and I wouldn’t have been close to enjoying it without my family specifically my Mother, my coaches and all the great teammates I was blessed to play with. Now the fun part of life starts for me but in the mean time I will be doing everything in my power to help the next generation in our game so we all can continue to enjoy our great sport for decades to come,” Hill wrote in his note on Instagram regarding the decision.