Bengals special teams do shots to celebrate Super Bowl berth

The Cincinnati Bengals do two things very well this season: win games, and celebrate. They did both on Sunday.

The Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. After the win, they got to celebrate their Super Bowl berth.

The team’s special teams unit celebrated in style, by doing some shots in the locker room. Markus Bailey shared a video on Twitter of the celebration.

Beware – there is some cursing in the video:

The Bengals special teams are doing shots 😂 (🎥: @mb_boiler21) pic.twitter.com/5VMsEkFlxQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 30, 2022

Bailey commented on the video, saying you have to cherish those great moments.

Aye man yessir!! 😂 Gotta cherish moments like these! #SuperbowlBound https://t.co/VgXwLUuMbr — Markus Bailey (@mb_boiler21) January 31, 2022

Cincinnati knows how to celebrate. Between this and their victory cigars (even the dads did it), the Bengals do it up right.

Can you imagine what the party will be like if they beat the Rams in the Super Bowl?