Bengals special teams do shots to celebrate Super Bowl berth

January 30, 2022
by Larry Brown

Bengals players hold shot glasses

The Cincinnati Bengals do two things very well this season: win games, and celebrate. They did both on Sunday.

The Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. After the win, they got to celebrate their Super Bowl berth.

The team’s special teams unit celebrated in style, by doing some shots in the locker room. Markus Bailey shared a video on Twitter of the celebration.

Beware – there is some cursing in the video:

Bailey commented on the video, saying you have to cherish those great moments.

Cincinnati knows how to celebrate. Between this and their victory cigars (even the dads did it), the Bengals do it up right.

Can you imagine what the party will be like if they beat the Rams in the Super Bowl?

.

