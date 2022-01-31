Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase’s dads took awesome picture after Bengals win

Joe Burrow might take after his father when it comes to celebrating, or perhaps it is the other way around.

Burrow has become known for celebrating by smoking a cigar after big wins. On Sunday, after the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs, Burrow’s dad Jimmy joined in. Making it even better is the fact that he did so with Jimmy Chase, the father of Ja’Marr Chase, in a photo posted to LSU football’s Twitter account.

Jimmy Chase 🤝 Jimmy Burrow Smoke em if you got ‘em 💨 pic.twitter.com/eKVkJ7TOKV — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 31, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase has become Joe Burrow’s favorite target this season, and Burrow has totally embraced that. Clearly, the good feelings translate to their dads as well, and why wouldn’t they? Their sons are stars, and they’re two of the biggest reasons the Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

On the other hand, maybe Burrow’s dad is still just really happy to have his basement back.

Photo: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK