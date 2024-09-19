Bengals could get key player back in Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to get into the win column after a rough first two weeks of the season, and it appears help is on the way.

Tee Higgins returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury ahead of Week 1. The veteran wide receiver appears to be on track to play against the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

The Bengals managed just 10 points in their season-opening loss to the New England Patriots. Things got a bit better in their 26-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but they still looked disjointed at times.

Ja’Marr Chase is off to a slow start after not practicing during the offseason due to a contract dispute. Cincinnati is also trying to establish a new rushing attack without Joe Mixon, who was traded to the Houston Texans this offseason. When you combine all of that with Higgins’ absence, it is no surprise that the Bengals have struggled thus far.

Higgins missed some time with an injury last season as well. He finished with 42 catches for 656 yards and 5 touchdowns. He had more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of the two seasons prior to that.