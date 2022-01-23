Bengals flex on Twitter over kicker Evan McPherson’s clutch game

The Cincinnati Bengals flexed on Twitter Saturday over kicker Evan McPherson’s big game.

McPherson went 4/4 on field goal attempts in his Bengals’ 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Saturday.

McPherson made a 54-yard field goal late in the second quarter, and then he nailed a clutch 52-yarder to win the game as time expired.

Cincinnati was proud of McPherson for his big game. The Bengals’ Twitter account beat its chest for a minute, boasting about their draft pick of McPherson.

THAT'S WHY YOU DRAFT A KICKER! — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 23, 2022

Teams are sometimes criticized for using draft picks on kickers, as the Bengals did when they selected McPherson in the fifth round (No. 149) last year. But McPherson turned in a very solid season, going 28/33 (84.8 percent) on field goals and 46/48 on extra points. More importantly, he’s 8/8 on his field goals in the playoffs so far.

Evan McPherson is the only player in the the last 30 years to score 13+ points in back-to-back playoff games. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) January 23, 2022

The Bengals wouldn’t be in the AFC Championship Game without him. Bengals coach Zac Taylor knows it.