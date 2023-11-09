Bengals could be without top weapons in Week 10

The Cincinnati Bengals could be without two of their top weapons for their Week 10 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Ja’Marr Chase suffered a back injury in the team’s Week 9 win over the Buffalo Bills and did not sound great about his status for this weekend.

Tee Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury and was added to the injury report on Wednesday.

Neither player was present at the start of the team’s practice on Thursday, though Chase later appeared with a practice jersey on and participated.

Their respective statuses for Week 10 are unclear, but this is a situation to watch.

Cincinnati is riding a 4-game winning streak and has some impressive wins in that span. They beat Seattle and Buffalo at home, and the 49ers on the road during their streak.

Chase (697) and Higgins (328) are the Bengals’ leaders in receiving yards this season. Tyler Boyd has had a strong season with 36 catches for 300 yards and 2 touchdowns. He is still available for the team.