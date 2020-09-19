Top 5 best-selling NFL jerseys for start of season revealed

Which players have the hottest-selling NFL jerseys early in the season? We have the answer.

Fanatics shared whose jerseys are selling the best. The order is: Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Nick Bosa.

The top two selling jerseys are related. Brady left the New England Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which means Bucs fans have a new jersey to buy, and so do Brady’s fans. The same goes with Newton, who is in his first season with the Patriots.

Mahomes is coming off a Super Bowl win and has won the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s easy to see why he would remain popular among Kansas City Chiefs fans and NFL fans in general. Lamar Jackson was a dominant player last season and won MVP. Nick Bosa

The themes for the jerseys make sense: established veterans who have switched teams, or emerging young players who are still early in their careers. Some fans who haven’t previously purchased the jerseys of the young players might now be doing so.

Brady’s move to the Bucs has had a big impact on the NFL in another regard, too.