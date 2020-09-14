FOX Sports scores big ratings with Tom Brady Buccaneers debut

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut scored big ratings for FOX Sports on Sunday.

According to viewing figures released by the network, the game between the Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints drew a 16.2 overnight rating, up from last year’s national Week 1 game. The figures may make it the most-watched NFL telecast since Super Bowl LIV, outpacing even the Thursday night season opener.

There’s nothing terribly surprising about that. Brady’s move to Tampa was perhaps the biggest on-field football story of the offseason. Plenty wanted to tune in and see what Brady could do.

Ultimately, Brady’s debut wasn’t exactly memorable for him. His coach wasn’t too happy with it either. Both will hope better days are ahead.

