Betting odds could break incredible Patriots streak

The New England Patriots are not favored in the early betting odds for their Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. That’s actually a big deal.

As ESPN’s Field Yates notes, if the Patriots are underdogs Sunday, it would break a streak of 64 regular season games in which New England has been favored. That’s a Super Bowl-era record.

The Seahawks are currently favored by 4 points over the Patriots in Week 2. Presuming this holds (no reason to think it won't), it will snap a streak of 64 straight regular season games that the Patriots have been favored, the longest ever streak in the Super Bowl era. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 15, 2020

Tom Brady’s departure has certainly changed the perception of the Patriots. It helps that the Seahawks are at home, where they’re traditionally tough. The Patriots did go 6-2 on the road in 2019, but that was with Brady under center.

That said, everything seems to be going well in New England with the new quarterback. It may not be wise to count Bill Belichick out just yet.