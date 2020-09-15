 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 15, 2020

Betting odds could break incredible Patriots streak

September 15, 2020
by Grey Papke

Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots are not favored in the early betting odds for their Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. That’s actually a big deal.

As ESPN’s Field Yates notes, if the Patriots are underdogs Sunday, it would break a streak of 64 regular season games in which New England has been favored. That’s a Super Bowl-era record.

Tom Brady’s departure has certainly changed the perception of the Patriots. It helps that the Seahawks are at home, where they’re traditionally tough. The Patriots did go 6-2 on the road in 2019, but that was with Brady under center.

That said, everything seems to be going well in New England with the new quarterback. It may not be wise to count Bill Belichick out just yet.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus