Cam Newton has very high praise for Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick had nothing but positive things to say about Cam Newton throughout the offseason, and the New England Patriots quarterback has made it clear that the feelings are mutual.

Newton heaped praise on Belichick during his weekly appearance on WEEI Monday. The former NFL MVP said he has been “blown away” by everything he has learned from the Hall of Fame coach in such a short time.

Newton on Belichick: He makes the smartest players more cerebral… He's the ultimate teacher and I just respect that… I didn't know what to expect, you hear stories, but I've been blown away — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 14, 2020

Belichick is known for his all-business approach, but there are far more players who have praised him than criticized him. Newton admitted recently that he was uneasy about playing for Belichick because of the coach’s reputation, but those concerns were unwarranted.

Newton is looking to prove he is still capable of being an elite NFL starting quarterback, and he could do a lot worse than spending a year under arguably the greatest coach of all time. Belichick has already boosted Newton’s stock with the things he has said about him. That theme is unlikely to change as long as the Patriots have a good season.