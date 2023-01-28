Bidding war to break out over 1 NFL assistant coach?

The NFL coaching carousel is hitting a fever pitch as interviews wind down and hires are made official. But the head coaching shuffle is just stage one. After those decisions are made, staffs are filled out and one man — Vic Fangio — could quickly become the center of attention.

Fangio, who currently serves as a defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles, is drawing interest from several NFL teams. They include the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins, but that list may soon expand.

Fangio is in play in Carolina, Miami, could be in San Francisco and Philly if their DCs get HC jobs, and that’s just the start. Bidding war coming. https://t.co/T91sRUcyra — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 28, 2023

Fangio has a long history in the NFL dating back to 1986. Over that span, he’s held several positions for multiple organizations, including defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears. He also served as Denver Broncos head coach from 2019 through 2021, compiling an underwhelming 19-30 record over those three seasons.

Although his head coaching career didn’t go the way he intended, Fangio has always been considered one of the best defensive minds in football. He was even named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 when his Bears sported the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL.

There’s no doubt that Fangio is considered a hot commodity and regardless of what fate awaits the Eagles in the coming weeks, he seems destined to return to the sidelines.