Eagles’ Big Dom had awesome gesture for Cam Skattebo

Philadelphia Eagles chief of security Don DiSandro took on some extra duties on Monday when it came to taking care of injured New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo.

Skattebo suffered an ugly dislocated ankle during Sunday’s game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Due to the severity of the injury, Skattebo was hospitalized in Philadelphia and kept there overnight.

On Monday, Big Dom took matters into his own hands by visiting Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to visit Skattebo. He even brought pizza and cheesesteaks with him to give the injured running back something to snack on.

Cam Skattebo had a surprise visitor at Penn Presbyterian on Monday:#Eagles Do-it-all Chief of Security Dom DiSandro, who dropped off pizza and cheesesteaks for the Giants rookie while he was still at the Philly hospital after dislocating his ankle on Sunday. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 27, 2025

Big Dom was under no obligation to do anything like that, so it’s a pretty cool gesture from him on behalf of the organization. The Eagles’ security chief may not be universally beloved around the NFL, but the Eagles love him, and Skattebo probably has some added respect for him now.

As for Skattebo, he is expected to miss the rest of the 2025 season due to the ankle injury. The rookie will definitely be highly motivated to get himself healthy as soon as possible.